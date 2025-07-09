Advertisements

Karachi – July 9, 2025: Pathfinder Group has entered into a strategic Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Pakistan’s leading integrated telecommunications and digital services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), to elevate its operations through Smart Cloud Services and Smart IoT Solutions.

The signatories were Asif Ahmed, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Shakeel Ahmed, Group Head IT & Special Projects, Pathfinder Group and Muhammad Salman Ali, CEO, Virtual Remittances Gateway (VRG), Pathfinder Group. Also present at the signing were Muhammad Basharat Qureshi, Group VP Enterprise Solutions, PTCL & Ufone 4G, along with senior management from both organizations. Under this partnership, PTCL Group will deliver secure and scalable services along with advanced solutions, including vehicle tracking and fuel monitoring systems to support fleet management across Pakistan. Moreover, this marks a major step in Pathfinder Group’s digital transformation journey, enabling the deployment of intelligent technologies such as smart surveillance, real-time data management, and agile service platforms. By leveraging PTCL Group’s robust infrastructure and nationwide connectivity, Pathfinder aims to enhance

operational efficiency, informed decision-making, and overall resilience across its ecosystem.

Shakeel Ahmed, Group Head IT & Special Projects, Pathfinder Group stated, “We are building the foundations for a future where digital resilience and real-time intelligence define how we serve and protect. This SLA allows us to put this notion into effect.”

Asif Ahmed, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, commented, “This collaboration is a testament to PTCL Group’s commitment to empowering Pakistani enterprises with innovative ICT solutions. We are proud to support Pathfinder Group in its mission to digitally transform and lead key industries in Pakistan.”

The SLA reflects Pathfinder Group’s focus on innovation and long-term sustainability, while highlighting PTCL Group’s role in enabling enterprise clients to achieve digital maturity through secure, scalable, and smart solutions.

This milestone strengthens the foundation for a smarter, more connected ecosystem that enhances responsiveness, streamlines operations, and contributes to Pakistan’s evolving digital landscape.

Advertisements