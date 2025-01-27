Thousands Gather to Pay Tribute to the Oppressed Imam.

Karachi : Allama Syed Al-e-Ahmed Bilgrami, Allama Ayaz Qummi, and Others Address the Majlis.

Agham Kot: The path to salvation lies solely in the love of the Prophet’s family (PBUH). Just as nothing is permissible for a person without rightful compensation, no good deed is accepted without the love of the Prophet’s close relatives, as commanded in the Quran. These profound thoughts were shared by the renowned scholar, Allama Syed Al-e-Ahmed Bilgrami, while addressing the mourning session at the sacred shrine of Masooma-e-Sindh in Agham Kot. The session, held on Sunday to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Musa Kazim (AS), continued from morning until late at night.

He explained that the relatives mentioned in the Quran, whom we are instructed to love, include Imam Musa Kazim (AS), the seventh leader in the chain of Imamate. Today, thousands have gathered at the shrine of his oppressed and deprived daughter to offer condolences on the martyrdom of this noble Imam, thereby fulfilling the obligation of gratitude for the Prophetic message.

Before Allama Bilgrami’s address, heartfelt tributes to the Imamate were presented by Syed Ali Raza Shah Rizvi from Karachi, Syed Lal Hussain Shah, Amanat Ali Lanjwani, Shahbaz Ali Lanjwani, Zeeshan Haider Zaidi, Syed Zia Haider Zaidi, Kamal Amrohi, Syed Kishwar Adeel Jafri, Dr. Javed Manzar, and others.

Following the mourning session, the sacred Taboot (coffin replica) of the oppressed Imam was brought out by the family of Syed Manzar Naqvi. Various organizations, including Anjuman Hazrat Abu Talib (AS) of Rajo Khanani, Qafila-e-Hussaini Anjuman Safina-e-Hussaini of Sheikh Bharkio, Anjuman Pasban-e-Wilayat wa Aza Hala Party, Bab-ul-Hawaij Matami Sangat Hala, Anjuman Haider-e-Karar Mirpur Khas, Anjuman Wilayat-e-Ahl-e-Bayt Tando Adam, and Central Matami Haidari Daira Hala, participated by reciting elegies and performing mourning rituals.

Matami groups from Anjuman Qaem-e-Aal-e-Muhammad (PBUH) Badin, led by Zaryab Ali Jafri, and Anjuman Gul Dasta-e-Ali Akbar Badin, led by Rahib Ali Khawaja, performed chest-beating rituals (Matam).

The session concluded with an emotional prayer led by the renowned scholar, Allama Ayaz Ali Qummi.

During the program, medical camp and ambulance services were arranged by DHO Badin Anjum Soomro, while security arrangements were efficiently managed by Al-Hussaini Scouts under the leadership of Hassan Ali Laghari. The program’s smooth execution was overseen by Qazi Riaz Haider.

Special acknowledgment goes to the Khadim Aala of Dargah Masooma-e-Sindh, Niaz Hussain Leghari, and his family, who made outstanding arrangements for the thousands of mourners from across Sindh, including Karachi, who participated in this central annual mourning program. The event successfully continued from morning until late at night.