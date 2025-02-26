Karachi : The “MotoBike Istanbul 2025 ©” exhibition, featuring two-wheel vehicles including motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles, will take place from March 12 to 15 at the Istanbul Expo Center. Under the auspices of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), five Pakistani companies will be represented at MotoBike Istanbul 2025.

MotoBike Istanbul 2025 is a major event for two-wheel enthusiasts. It is the largest international exhibition, covering a wide range of products, including motorcycles, bicycles, ATVs, scooters, spare parts, and accessories. The 2024 edition of MotoBike Istanbul hosted over 300 brands and attracted 134,938 visitors over four days. The exhibition featured a wide range of products, training sessions, competitions, and country pavilions.

Building on the success of previous editions, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is facilitating the participation of five leading Pakistani companies including Ghauri Tyres & Tubes Pvt Limited, Smooth Ways International, Asaqal Sports, Maxler Sewing Corporation and Qasim Impex at MotoBike Istanbul 2025.

These companies will showcase a variety of high-quality products, further strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the global industry.

Additionally, a significant number of Pakistani visitors, including industry professionals, traders, and motorbike enthusiasts, are expected to attend MotoBike Istanbul 2025. Their participation will enhance business opportunities, foster international collaborations, and provide insights into the latest global trends in the two-wheeler industry.