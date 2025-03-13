LONDON: A UK court is set to hear appeals from the father and stepmother of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl who was murdered after enduring years of horrific abuse. The case, which shocked the UK, revealed the brutal treatment and neglect she suffered before her tragic death.

Father Urfan Sharif, 43, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were sentenced to life in prison in December 2024 after being found guilty of Sara’s murder. The court had heard that she was subjected to extreme cruelty, treated as “worthless,” and physically tortured, suffering 71 fresh injuries, broken bones, and burns from an iron and boiling water.

Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, who lived with the family, was sentenced to 16 years for causing or allowing her death. All three are now appealing their sentences at the Royal Courts of Justice, while the Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby, is also appealing Sharif’s sentence, arguing it was too lenient.

A post-mortem revealed that Sara had been beaten with a metal pole and a cricket bat, tied up, and forced to wear a plastic bag over her head with a small hole for breathing. She was left in nappies and denied bathroom access.

The day after Sara’s death, Sharif, Batool, and Malik fled to Pakistan with five other children, leaving behind a handwritten note claiming it was unintentional. After a month on the run, they returned to the UK and were arrested. The five children remain in Pakistan.

The case has sparked outrage over failures by social services, as Sara had been removed from school four months before her death, despite repeated warnings from school staff about visible injuries. In response, the UK government has tightened regulations on home-schooling.

Sara’s body was repatriated to Poland, where her mother, Olga, organized her funeral.