After its cinema debut on August 29, 2025, Param Sundari will make its way to Prime Video roughly eight weeks later, with the digital release expected in October 2025.

Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in their first big-screen pairing, the film is already being hailed as one of the most awaited romantic dramas of 2025. The story revolves around a Delhi-based Punjabi boy, Param, and Sundari, a classical dancer from Kerala, blending elements of romance, comedy, and cultural diversity.

Shot mainly in Kerala, the film highlights the contrast between North and South Indian traditions. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and inspired by the iconic A. R. Rahman track of the same name, the movie carries both mass appeal and a strong cultural backdrop.

The writing team includes Gaurav Mishra, Aarsh Vora, and Jalota, with music by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, aiming to strike a balance between lighthearted humor and heartfelt emotions.