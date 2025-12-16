Karachi, December , 2025 –Pakistan Association of Printing & Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI) and Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. have entered into a strategic collaboration to co-organizePrintPak 2027 – Exhibition & Conference.

This partnership aims to elevate and strengthen Pakistan’s printing and packaging industry. Through this collaboration,PAPGAIand Fakt Exhibitions will work together to showcase cutting-edge technologies, promote sustainable practices, and support the growth of local enterprises by fostering stronger industry engagement.

Advertisements

On this occasion,Mr. Tarique Rehman – Chairman PAPGAI stated, “This collaboration marks a major milestone for the printing and packaging industry in Pakistan. Our vision is to deliver a world-class exhibition and conference that drives industry development, encourages technological innovation, supports eco-friendly and future-focused solutions.”

PrintPak 2027 is expected to attract a significant number of local and international exhibitors, along with thousands of trade visitors from across the globe. The event will serve as a comprehensive platform for networking, business matchmaking, knowledge exchange, and discovering global trends reshaping the printing and packaging industry.

Dedicated halls and pavilions will showcase advanced printing machinery, modern packaging solutions, and sustainable innovations—reflecting the industry’s increasing commitment to modernization and environmental responsibility.