Texas, USA : Panthers Group USA successfully hosted its 1st Gala Evening in Texas, bringing together distinguished community leaders, business professionals, and elected public officials for an evening dedicated to leadership, collaboration, and community engagement.

The prestigious event was held by invitation of Uzair Hasan, CEO of MAXUM, and was honored by the presence of notable dignitaries including Judge Christian Becerra, Judge Sonia Rash, State Representative Ron Reynolds, Constable Smokey, and Constable Patrick Quincy, along with other respected leaders from across the region.

The gala was further distinguished by the participation of Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman, Consumers Association of Pakistan, whose presence highlighted the importance of international cooperation, consumer advocacy, and the strengthening of ties between Pakistani and American communities. He was joined by Irtaza Rana, Akbar Naqi, and Omar Khan.

Speakers at the event emphasized the value of unity, civic leadership, and cross-sector collaboration in fostering sustainable community development. Attendees praised Panthers Group USA for creating a meaningful platform that encourages dialogue, partnership, and shared vision among diverse stakeholders.

The evening concluded on a positive and forward-looking note, with a collective commitment to continued cooperation and future initiatives aimed at empowering communities and building lasting relationships. The 1st Gala of Panthers Group USA was widely regarded as a memorable and successful milestone event.