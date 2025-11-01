BY : Article – Nabeeha Usmani

From Script to Acting : How Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar Bring Their Project Pamaal to life

Pamaal a project which is getting attention due to its performances and stories

Nabeeha Usmani, student

Pamaal drama on Green entertainment starring Usman Mukhtar and Saba Qamar Zaman, written by Zanjabeel Asim and directed by Khizar Idrees.

Karachi: The drama Pamaal is getting recognized by everyone including people in India due to the acting, writing and the way it is being presented.

This drama and it’s actors are getting full praise as they’re bringing a story for all the women, and this is a story which everyone can relate to.

Usman Mukhtar as Raza Haseeb:





Usman Mukhtar playing the character ‘Raza’ is said to be an extremely narcissistic person. He keeps to himself and does not appreciate when people interferes in his life. He finds the love of his life and starts a new journey.

Raza is a Grey character as told by Usman Mukhtar in an interview by Dawn News: “Raza is a very complex character, and a grey character to play. He is not a hero in the conventional sense and there are a lot of things about him that I cannot reveal here right now. You will have to witness his character unfolding in the coming episodes.”

Saba Qamar Zaman as Malika:



Saba Qamar who is playing the character of 'Malika' is a strong character who believes in fantasy. She wants a man whose just like her father as she always claims in the drama.

Saba also gave her reason for acting in this drama: “What made me say ‘yes’ right away is that Malika’s story is real — it’s based on a true story and that instantly made it meaningful for me. She’s someone who truly exists in our society, and I felt connected to that.”

She also said that : “I wanted to be part of something that encourages people to find strength within themselves. There’s more to her journey, but I want people to experience it firsthand. That’s why I took this role — it spoke to something real.”

Spectacular Performance by its actors:

Usman Mukhtar whose playing Raza is absolutely incredible in his field and he knows what to do, how to perform he knows how to portray his emotions well on screen. He is known for his roles in dramas like Anaa, Sabaat, jafaa and his movies like, Umro Ayyar:the new beginning, chikkar, parchi etc. Such actors are not always easily found and when an industry has such type of actors they should cherish them. (I myself am a fan of Usman Mukhtar – @usmanmukhtarobsessed

Saba Qamar whose playing the role of Malika. She is Raza’s wife and I absolutely love her since forever. She has portrayed all her emotions in this drama as well. She really knows how to capture the audience and how to make them feel each emotion. If she cries people cry with her that’s because she’s the queen of Pakistan. Some of her famous works are Pagal khaana, cheek, tumhare husn ke naam, digest writer, baaghi etc. And now Pamaal.

About Pamaal:

Pamaal is being loved by many and everyone is being able to relate with the story as it feels emotional and hence they can easily feel what the characters are trying to portray in their drama