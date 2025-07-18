Advertisements

Lahore : PakWheels has purely changed the way people buy and sell vehicles in Pakistan. What started in 2003 as a forum for car enthusiasts soon became country’s pioneering online classifieds platform for used cars and bikes. Over the past two decades, PakWheels has steadily expanded its services, becoming Pakistan’s No.1 automobile marketplace.

Innovating Trust & Convenience

One of the standout services PakWheels offers is the PakWheels Inspection Service. It provides a comprehensive 200+ point report on a car’s condition, helping buyers make smarter decisions and avoid being taken advantage of by dishonest sellers. And for those looking at imported Japanese cars, their Auction Sheet Verification adds an extra layer of trust by confirming the authenticity of auction documents.

PakWheels knows how stressful selling a vehicle can be for new seller, so they created the Sell It For Me Service (SIFM). This hassle-free, all-in-one service takes care of everything— from listing the vehicle to handling negotiations. It’s been a game-changer for sellers, allowing them to connect with serious buyers without the usual headache. Moreover, the company has sold over 1 million bikes and cars since the inception of Classified Service.

The company offers Finance and Insurance options, along with a “Managed by PakWheels Stock” service for pre-inspected cars, ensuring secure transactions. Their Auto Store is another bonus, offering thousands of automotive parts, accessories, and car-care products, all delivered straight to your doorstep. It’s clear that PakWheels is not just a marketplace but a complete automotive solution.

Beyond Buying & Selling

PakWheels doesn’t stop at buying and selling. It has built an impressive social media presence with 13 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

They’re not just posting car reviews; they share breaking automotive news, tips, and everything in between. Their platform and app collectively get over 200 million visits annually, with more than 10 million registered users, showing just how trusted they’ve become in the industry.

PakWheels is not just a platform for buying and selling cars; it also connects buyers and sellers through car melas and attracts car enthusiasts to auto shows across Pakistan. Since its launch, PakWheels has organized several car melas and auto shows in major cities, providing thousands of car lovers with opportunities to connect, share their passion, and enjoy the experience.

Expanding Horizons

PakWheels isn’t stopping at Pakistan—they’ve expanded internationally with the launch of ArabWheels.ae in the UAE with an ambition to expand it in entire Gulf region. Just like the PakWheels model, ArabWheels offers a user-friendly platform for buying and selling new and used cars, along with automotive news and insights. In a short time, ArabWheels.ae has gained traction and is becoming a trusted resource for car buyers and sellers in the UAE.

From its humble beginnings as an online forum to becoming a leading enterprise, PakWheels has played a crucial role in transforming Pakistan’s automotive industry with its commitment to trust, transparency, and convenience.