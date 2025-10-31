Karachi: Synapse Pakistan Neuroscience Institute announced the return of Unplugged 2025, Pakistan’s only youth-led concert for mental health awareness, taking place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Aga Khan University (AKU).

Organized by Synapse Pakistan Neuroscience Institute and hosted by the Aga Khan University – Brain & Mind Institute (AKU-BMI) in collaboration with Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture (IVS), the event aims to encourage young Pakistanis to break the silence around mental health through creativity, conversation, and connection. With 64% Pakistanis under 30, It is estimated that 30 million youth are silently struggling with mental health challenges, and despite the passage of the National Mental Health Policy and Ordinance in 2001, implementation gaps persist, with only 0.4% of the health budget allocated to mental health, and fewer than 10 child and adolescent psychiatrists across the country, the awareness and action is urgent.

“Over 60% of our population is under the age of 30 and a quarter of them are suffering from mental health distress,” said Dr. Ayesha Mian, Founder & CEO of Synapse Pakistan. “This urgent need can no longer be ignored, so youth mental health ke liye Ab Chup Nahin. Unplugged is a reminder that health is not just about disorders—it starts upstream with wellbeing. It is a space where young people can come together, take agency, and make a call to action for better mental health for all.”

Dr. Zul Merali, Founding Director of AKU-BMI, added, “It’s a creative space to raise awareness, share stories, and spark honest conversations about mental health. We plan to keep the momentum going and turn these conversations into meaningful action for young people’s wellbeing.”

In its third year, Unplugged aims to grow as a collaborative initiative involving educators, students, and civil society partners. With Pakistan’s youth facing growing mental health challenges and limited access to care, Unplugged serves as a national platform for awareness and action. Since its sold-out debut in 2023, the concert has grown into a movement, reaching over 100,000 people through live and digital platforms and celebrate music, hope, and connection.