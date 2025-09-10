SKARDU: Pakistan’s youngest vlogger, Muhammad Shiraz, has put his social media success to remarkable use by transforming a dilapidated village school into a modern facility, giving hope to dozens of children.

Hailing from the breathtaking valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan, Shiraz gained fame through his YouTube channel, where he shares snippets of daily life and showcases the region’s unique culture.

In a recent Instagram video, Shiraz revealed that he had invested his earnings from social media to improve conditions at his village school.

The video began by showing the school’s previous state — crumbling classrooms, no chairs for students, and worn-out uniforms. Later, the same school appeared completely renovated, featuring well-built classrooms, a playground, and swings for children.

In his caption, Shiraz wrote:

“People often ask what I’ve gained from social media. I want to tell them—we turned a broken-down village school into a modern one.”

He added that his goal is to inspire others in the media industry to work with sincerity and use their platforms for good.

“If you work from the heart, you can change the fate of an entire village or city. And once you’re successful, you can help others too,” Shiraz said.

What started as a young boy’s vlogging journey has now turned into a powerful example of how digital platforms can drive real-world change.