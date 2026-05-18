KARACHI: Karachi is set to receive another major landmark after DHA City Karachi and ABS Developers signed an agreement for the construction of “Burj-e-Quaid,” which is expected to become Pakistan’s tallest building.

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The 82-storey skyscraper will rise to a height of 941 feet, making it the tallest structure in the country once completed.

Mega project planned at DHA City Karachi

ABS Developers will develop the project at DHA City Karachi over an area of nearly six acres.

According to officials, the developers have set a six-year completion target for the ambitious high-rise project.

Authorities issue height clearance for project

The Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant institutions have already issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) approving the tower’s planned height of 941 feet.

Moreover, ABS Developers said international consultants and technical experts would supervise the project to ensure world-class construction standards.

Project expected to boost investment and infrastructure

Officials believe the construction of “Burj-e-Quaid” will strengthen Karachi’s urban infrastructure and attract fresh investment opportunities.

In addition, the project is expected to support business activity, modern urban development, and the expansion of Pakistan’s high-rise real estate sector.

New era of vertical development in Pakistan

Industry experts say the project could mark the beginning of a new era of modern high-rise development in Pakistan.

Once completed, “Burj-e-Quaid” is expected to become a major architectural symbol for Karachi and a landmark addition to the country’s skyline.