Dubai/Karachi : As the global security and safety market accelerates, Pakistan is set to mark a strong presence at Intersec Dubai 2026, an edition already being described as the largest and most influential in the event’s 27-year history.

Intersec 2026 will welcome over 1,400 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, with 50,000+ international trade

professionals expected to attend. To meet growing global demand, organizers have expanded the exhibition by 11,859 sqm, introducing new halls and extended zones.

Showcasing Pakistan’s expanding industrial capabilities, several companies will participate under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), including Pokal Industries, Candino Group of Industries, Starlet Innovations, SwissPro, New Rose Industries, and MR & Sons. Additionally, Rasheed Ahmed & Sons and Escort Advance Textiles will take part as direct exhibitors with independent stands.

This participation reflects rising international interest in Pakistan’s workwear, firefighting textiles, industrial uniforms, protective fabrics, and PPE products, making Intersec Dubai 2026 an important platform for Pakistani visitors to explore market-relevant offerings, engage with local and international manufacturers, understand global compliance standards, and identify new sourcing and export opportunities.

With strong institutional support and growing global interest, Pakistani exhibitors are poised to enhance their visibility, build international partnerships, and strengthen Pakistan’s footprint in the global safety and security industry.

