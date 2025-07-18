Advertisements

Islamabad, [18th July 2025] — The National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) has officially opened applications for its highly anticipated Cohort 6, inviting aspiring startups to join its mission to transform Pakistan’s innovation landscape.

Backed by the Ministry of IT & Telecom through Ignite – National Technology Fund and managed by a Netsol-led consortium including NASTP, Air University, and PAC Kamra, NICAT is strategically embedded within the country’s defense-tech and frontier-tech ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2022, NICAT has incubated 77 startups, facilitated PKR 1.2 billion+ in investments, generated PKR 3.1 billion+ in revenues, and created 20,000+ jobs — while positioning Pakistan on the global innovation map through international showcases and partnerships.

What’s New in Cohort 6

Cohort 6 will focus on need-based scouting, actively sourcing high-impact startups tackling national security priorities, advancing private aviation, emerging space technologies, and driving breakthroughs across deep-tech domains. This cohort will emphasize the entire aerospace supply chain, advanced manufacturing, and dual-use frontier solutions that strengthen local capacity while opening doors to global markets.

NICAT’s agile bootcamp-driven model continues to stand out for its speed, relevance, and founder-first delivery. Startups move through sprints covering market validation, compliance, investor readiness, and strategic scale-up — all tailored to the unique challenges of aerospace and deep tech.

A Platform Built for Real Impact

NICAT’s deep integration with industry ensures that every startup’s journey is guided by real-world demand. From prototype to pilot production, founders gain access to state-of-the-art labs, expert technical mentorship, regulatory guidance, and curated investor linkages.

“We built NICAT for founders who are curious, driven, and serious about solving tough problems,” said Shayan Yar, Program Director at NICAT. “If you’re working on something ambitious — especially in aerospace, defense, or frontier technologies — this is where you’ll find the people, partners, and support to take it further. We’re here to back you with an entrepreneurial team that understands the founder journey and connects you directly with the systems that matter.”

Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite, added:

“NICAT is a testament to how public-private collaboration can build a world-class platform for indigenous innovation. Cohort 6 is another step towards making Pakistan a competitive player in the global high-tech economy.”

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

Building on its commitment to diversity, NICAT continues to actively encourage women founders, differently abled entrepreneurs, and innovators from underrepresented regions to apply. The program offers a safe, enabling workspace, and a gender-inclusive environment to ensure equal opportunity for all.

Who Should Apply

Applications are open to startups with prototypes, MVPs, or ready-to-scale solutions across sectors including Aerospace, AI, IoT, Defense Tech, Advanced Manufacturing, Clean-Tech, FinTech, Agri-Tech, Bio-Tech, and other SDG-aligned deep-tech verticals.

Applications for Cohort 6 are now live: https://bit.ly/4lzZ

