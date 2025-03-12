The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is an essential document for Pakistani citizens residing abroad, including those in Canada. It allows holders to enter Pakistan without a visa, own property, open bank accounts, obtain a Pakistani passport, and exercise voting rights while in Pakistan.
NICOP Fee Structure for Canada
As of December 2024, Canada falls under Zone A in NADRA’s classification, with the following fee structure for new NICOP applications:
- Normal Fee: PKR 11,340
- Urgent Fee: PKR 16,589
- Executive Fee: PKR 21,820
For online applications for a Smart NICOP, the fees are:
- Normal: $39
- Urgent: $57
- Executive: $75
Note: These fees are subject to change. For the most current information, please visit NADRA’s official website or contact the nearest Pakistani consulate or embassy in Canada.
Benefits of Holding a NICOP
- Visa-free entry into Pakistan using a foreign passport
- Recognition as a Pakistani citizen
- Eligibility to buy and sell property in Pakistan
- Ability to open and operate bank accounts in Pakistan
- Entitlement to obtain a Pakistani passport
- Voting rights in Pakistan
Obtaining a NICOP ensures that overseas Pakistanis maintain their legal and civic ties to Pakistan, facilitating various personal and professional endeavors within the country.
