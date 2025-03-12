The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is an essential document for Pakistani citizens residing abroad, including those in Canada. It allows holders to enter Pakistan without a visa, own property, open bank accounts, obtain a Pakistani passport, and exercise voting rights while in Pakistan.

NICOP Fee Structure for Canada

As of December 2024, Canada falls under Zone A in NADRA’s classification, with the following fee structure for new NICOP applications:

Normal Fee : PKR 11,340

: PKR 11,340 Urgent Fee : PKR 16,589

: PKR 16,589 Executive Fee: PKR 21,820

For online applications for a Smart NICOP, the fees are:

Normal : $39

: $39 Urgent : $57

: $57 Executive: $75

Note: These fees are subject to change. For the most current information, please visit NADRA’s official website or contact the nearest Pakistani consulate or embassy in Canada.

Benefits of Holding a NICOP

Visa-free entry into Pakistan using a foreign passport

Recognition as a Pakistani citizen

Eligibility to buy and sell property in Pakistan

Ability to open and operate bank accounts in Pakistan

Entitlement to obtain a Pakistani passport

Voting rights in Pakistan

Obtaining a NICOP ensures that overseas Pakistanis maintain their legal and civic ties to Pakistan, facilitating various personal and professional endeavors within the country.