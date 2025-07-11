Advertisements

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Wednesday said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Pakistan has achieved a historic milestone by launching its first-ever national consultation for the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035, uniting key stakeholders from across the country to chart a cohesive direction for the sector.

Federal Minister expressed these views while addressing a workshop here organized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on shaping the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035, said a press release.

Junaid noted that despite Pakistan’s rich marine and inland water resources, the fisheries and aquaculture sector has long remained underdeveloped and underutilized.

He pointed out that the sector currently contributes less than 0.5% to the national GDP and captures limited value from both domestic and export markets.

The minister stressed that one of the key priorities of the new policy is fostering federal-provincial harmonization. Junaid emphasized that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs will continue to lead on critical national issues, including fulfilling international obligations and enhancing seafood exports.

The policy also focuses on cross-cutting priorities such as climate resilience, environmental protection, child safety, gender inclusion, labour rights, and the adoption of modern technologies, minister added.

The minister described the policy as a foundational and evolving framework whose success depends on sustained commitment, effective coordination, and active engagement from all stakeholders across the country.

He said this policy represents a major milestone for not just the ministry but for all institutions, communities, and stakeholders committed to the future of Pakistan’s blue economy.

Secretary of Maritime Affairs, Syed Zaffar Ali Shah stated that despite Pakistan’s long coastline, the fisheries sector has not yet achieved its potential. It remains a vital source of livelihood but faces serious issues like overfishing and poor regulation. He noted that the newly introduced national policy aims to resolve these challenges through coordinated planning. With better management and value addition, the sector could generate up to $10 billion in value.

Florence Rolle, FAO Representative, stressed the need for strong coordination between provincial and federal governments and across sectors. She highlighted that inclusive seminars were conducted nationwide, helping shape the policy.

Rolle praised Balochistan’s proactive development of its fisheries policy and noted that sustainable practices could attract international climate funding.

Dr Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, Animal Husbandry Commissioner from the Ministry of National Food Security emphasized that the final policy must be both ambitious and feasible. He underlined the importance of stakeholder involvement, especially since fisheries are often neglected and highly climate-sensitive. The policy, he added, must reflect the diverse ecological and cultural characteristics of each province.

FAO’s Senior Policy Specialist, Dr Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal explained the policy’s main features including fiscal incentives, ecosystem conservation, women’s empowerment, safe working environments, entrepreneurship, job creation for them, and pollution control.

He described the inclusive, step-by-step development process of the national policy, beginning with provincial consultations. He stressed that responsible resource management and effective governance are at the heart of the strategy, ensuring long-term sustainability and resilience in the fisheries sector.

The workshop featured several panel discussions, including sessions on governance and incentives for the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, strategies for development and management of aquaculture in Pakistan, and the implementation framework and cross-cutting themes of the national policy.

Younas Anwar from Mahigir Itehad Gwadar, Nasir Rahim Sohrabi of RCDC Gwadar, and Syed Daim Shah, President of the Aquaculture Farmers Association, also spoke at the event, which was attended by representatives from the fisheries industry of Balochistan and Sindh, along with members of academia and policymakers.