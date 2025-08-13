Advertisements

Karachi (13th August 2025) As the nation celebrates the 78th Independence Day, Rafiq Suleman, President of the Pakistan-Kenya Business Council and former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s growing international presence — particularly in Kenya — through trade and diplomacy.

In a special message, Suleman said, “Pakistan is our beloved homeland and a divine blessing. As we celebrate this historic day, we take pride in the fact that Pakistan’s name continues to rise globally on the trade front — especially in Kenya.”

Advertisements

He noted that the people of Kenya today admire Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his victorious leadership, acknowledging Pakistan’s growing international stature. Suleman also praised the contributions of Rizwan Sheikh, Secretary General of the Council, and Mr. Bonaventure, CEO of the Pakistan-Kenya Business Council, whose dedication and teamwork have been instrumental in promoting trade ties between the two nations.

Suleman revealed that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kenya reached $950 million in the previous year, with $350 million in exports from Pakistan and $600 million in imports from Kenya.

“Our goal is to increase this trade volume to $1.5 billion by 2026–2027. With consistent efforts and strong partnerships, I am confident we will reach this target,” he stated.

He credited Abrar Hussain Khan, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya, for playing a vital role in strengthening bilateral trade relations.

“His support and hard work alongside our business council have helped create tangible results. The recent Joint Trade Committee meeting has opened new avenues that will significantly enhance trade opportunities for both countries,” Suleman added.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s key exports to Kenya include pharmaceuticals, sports goods, rice, automotive products, and IT services. He particularly stressed the growing importance of the information technology sector, which is in high demand in Kenya.

“If we initiate timely and targeted B2B meetings, Pakistan’s IT exports to Kenya can grow rapidly. This sector alone can open up new development opportunities for both nations.”

On this momentous occasion, Rafiq Suleman reaffirmed his commitment to Pakistan’s prosperity:

On Independence Day, we pledge to devote our full efforts and capabilities toward the progress of Pakistan. Through trade, dedication, and unity, we aim to build a stronger, more prosperous nation.