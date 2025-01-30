Karachi, January, 2025 : In response to recent media reports regarding China’s ban on meat imports from several countries due to livestock disease outbreaks, it is important to highlight Pakistan’s strong position as a trusted and compliant meat exporter to international markets, including China.

Pakistan has long been recognized for exporting high-quality meat products to key global markets. The country’s meat export industry has demonstrated remarkable growth, achieving exports worth USD 506 million in the fiscal year 2024, with the majority of shipments destined for the GCC region. This success underscores Pakistan’s stringent health and safety measures and adherence to international veterinary and food safety standards.

Currently, Pakistan exports heat-treated beef to China, a product that undergoes rigorous processing to eliminate any risk of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). This high-standard meat is exclusively supplied from General Administration of China Customs (GACC) registered and authorized slaughterhouses in Pakistan, ensuring full compliance with China’s import requirements.

Between December 2023 and December 2024, Pakistan’s heat-treated cooked meat exports to China amounted to USD 5.5 million, demonstrating the trust and demand for Pakistani meat products in this highly competitive market.

Additionally, Pakistan is in the process of gaining market access for poultry exports to China, which will further strengthen bilateral trade ties and offer additional growth opportunities for Pakistan’s poultry industry.

It is important to emphasize that Pakistan’s livestock and meat sector prioritizes stringent disease surveillance and control measures, ensuring compliance with international health protocols. Pakistan’s commitment to producing safe and high-quality meat products positions the country as a reliable and competitive supplier on the global stage.

Pakistan remains focused on expanding its market share in China and other international destinations. The government and industry stakeholders are committed to maintaining and enhancing the health, safety, and quality of meat exports to meet the evolving needs of global consumers.