Karachi January 30, 2025 : The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,052.1 million as of 24-Jan-2025. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 11,372.4 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 4,679.7 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 16,052.1 million

During the week ended on 24-Jan-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 76 million to US$ 11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.