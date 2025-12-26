December 26, 2025 : The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 21,022.6 million as of 19-Dec-2025. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 15,902.5 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 5,120.1 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 21,022.6 million

During the week ended on 19-Dec-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 16 million to US$ 15,902.5 million.