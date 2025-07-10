Advertisements

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,028.7 million as of 04-Jul-2025. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 14,502.2 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 5,526.5 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 20,028.7 million

During the week ended on 4-Jul-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 1,774 million to US$ 14,502.2 million. The increase in SBP’s Fx reserves is due to receipt of official inflows.