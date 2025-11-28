Karachi, November 28, 2025 — The Aga Khan University’s (AKU) Institute for Global Health and Development (IGHD) brought together Pakistan’s leading architects, planners, public health experts, development specialists, and government representatives to address one of the country’s most pressing national challenges: how to redesign homes, neighbourhoods, and public systems to withstand intensifying climate pressures in both urban and rural settings.

The dialogue unfolded at IGHD’s Annual Conference on Climate Change and the Built Environment, hosted in partnership with Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Pakistan, under the leadership of Professor Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, Founding Director of IGHD. This year’s theme, “Climate Change and the Built Environment:

Promoting Resilience & Adaptation in Low-Income Settings,” set the stage for a day focused on evidence, solutions and innovative approaches.

Underscoring the gravity of the issues being addressed at the conference, His Highness the Aga Khan, in a statement read at the event, emphasized that, “Climate change is one of the greatest threat multipliers of our era. Its impacts intensify disease, malnutrition, displacement, learning loss, and poverty. These burdens fall disproportionately upon women, children, older adults, and marginalized communities.

Addressing them is not optional; it is imperative for equity, stability, and sustainable development.” His Highness further stressed that, “Progress in addressing climate change will depend on partnership,” and welcomed many of collaborators attending from across Pakistan, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

The inaugural session welcomed Chief Guest His Excellency Tariq Khan, High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, followed by a Special Message from Honourable Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Government of Pakistan, who joined the conference virtually.

“Canada is helping countries like Pakistan confront climate-driven vulnerabilities,” said His Excellency Tariq Khan. “The ideas shared at this conference can help shape a more sustainable future for millions of people.”

Delivering a special message via Zoom, Honourable Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the national urgency for climate adaptation. “Pakistan’s future will depend on how boldly we reimagine our cities, homes, and public institutions in the face of climate change. Building resilience is not optional — it is a national development priority.

Conferences like this help translate research into policies that enable safer, more inclusive, and climate-adaptive environments for all Pakistanis.”

The conference’s opening day featured keynote presentations by Professor Sajida Haider Vandal (THAAP), Christopher Burman and Joseph Augustine (UCL), and Dr Zahra Hussain (Laajverd), showcasing climate-smart architecture, indigenous design approaches, and community-led adaptation innovations.

Addressing the audience, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of AKU, reaffirmed the University’s commitment to advancing climate resilience, saying, “Climate change is reshaping every aspect of life in Pakistan. Our responsibility as a university is to help the country design smarter, safer, more resilient environments. AKU is committed to generating evidence, solutions, and partnerships that support climate adaptation at

scale.”

The inaugural session concluded with reflections outlining a pathway for the remainder of the conference, which will explore rural adaptation models, climate-resilient health systems, indigenous solutions, community-led innovations, and a high-level national policy panel.

