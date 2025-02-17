In a significant step toward sustainable energy, Pakistan’s largest biomethane gas project, the Biogas Power Generator, was inaugurated in Karachi’s Gadap district on Monday. The project marks a major advancement in clean and eco-friendly energy solutions.

Biomethane, also known as renewable natural gas, is produced from organic waste and serves as a greener alternative to conventional natural gas, making it suitable for domestic, industrial, and transport applications.

Speaking at the event, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, highlighted that the plant, developed by M/s Bio Waste Energy Ventures Private Limited, will generate biomethane gas using cow and buffalo dung.

Waqas Mohsin, CEO of Bio Waste Energy Ventures, stated that the facility will produce 23,000 cubic meters of biomethane gas daily, alongside 4-5 MW of electricity.

Beyond gas production, the project will also utilize heat and ash residues for brick manufacturing. Additionally, the plant will process 380 tons of bio-waste daily, ensuring that all water used is recycled to enhance sustainability.