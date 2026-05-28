KARACHI: Pakistani cinema reached a major milestone as Filmwala Pictures premiered Zombeid at a grand celebrity-filled event at Nueplex Cinemas Karachi, introducing what is being called Pakistan’s first large-scale zombie survival thriller ahead of its worldwide Eid ul Azha 2026 release.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Visits Collective Sacrifice Centres in Karachi

The glamorous red carpet turned into a spectacle of its own, drawing leading stars and personalities from Pakistan’s film, television, fashion, music and digital industries. Early reactions from audiences and critics described Zombeid as a “game-changer for Pakistani cinema” because of its scale, cinematic ambition and Hollywood-style execution.

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat Lead a Powerhouse Cast

The premiere featured the film’s leading stars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat alongside acclaimed filmmakers Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, who interacted with fans, media representatives and industry guests throughout the evening.

Inside the cinema, audiences witnessed a high-energy blend of survival thriller action, emotional drama, romance, humor and zombie chaos that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Visual Effects and Storytelling Receive Massive Praise

Moviegoers particularly applauded the film’s visual effects and post-production work by Postistan, with many calling it one of the finest technical achievements in Pakistani cinema history.

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat also earned widespread praise for their powerful performances, emotional depth and on-screen chemistry, while the film’s immersive storytelling and large-scale action sequences drew comparisons to international blockbuster productions.

Entertainment Industry Turns Out in Full Support

Several notable celebrities attended the premiere, including Humayun Saeed, Faisal Quraishi, Samar Jafri, Yasir Hussain, Faizan Sheikh, Zara Noor Abbas, Naveed Raza, Nadya Hussain, Tipu Sharif, Ahmed Godil, Ali Abdullah, Huma Amir Shah, Ehtesham Uddin and Abdullah Sultan, alongside representatives from print, digital and electronic media.

“From Pakistan… to the WORLD”

Adding to the excitement, the Zombeid team officially launched the film’s global campaign with the slogan:

“From Pakistan… to the WORLD.”

The film is scheduled for a massive international release during Eid ul Azha 2026 across the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia — making it one of the widest global releases ever for a Pakistani film.

Presented by Filmwala Pictures, Zombeid is produced by Fizza Ali Meerza and directed and co-written by Nabeel Qureshi alongside Fizza Ali Meerza.

With Zombeid, Filmwala Pictures continues to push the boundaries of mainstream Pakistani cinema through bold storytelling, cutting-edge production values and globally appealing entertainment.

Highlight Main Point:

Pakistan’s first large-scale zombie survival thriller Zombeid received a thunderous response at its Karachi premiere, with audiences praising its Hollywood-style visuals, action and performances ahead of its worldwide Eid ul Azha 2026 release.