Pakistan has just unveiled its first fully electric car at the International Defense Exhibition IDEAS 2024 in Karachi. This eco-friendly vehicle boasts 40 horsepower, equivalent to a 660cc petrol engine, and is powered by lithium batteries.

Interestingly, Pakistan has vast reserves of lithium, which could significantly reduce the cost of electric vehicles if produced locally.

The event also showcased Pakistan’s advanced combat drone, Shahpar-3, featuring cutting-edge military technology and locally developed avionics. This achievement is a testament to 30 years of hard work by Global Industrial and Defense Solutions.

Pakistan’s electric vehicle market is gaining momentum, with several companies like Audi, BMW, and MG already introducing their electric models.

The government has also implemented policies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, such as exemptions on customs duty and sales tax.

However, there are still challenges to overcome, including the lack of charging infrastructure and awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles.

Nevertheless, this development marks a significant step towards a more sustainable transportation system in Pakistan.