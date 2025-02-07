Pakistan has launched its first-ever donkey slaughterhouse in Gwadar, aiming to meet China’s growing demand for donkey meat, bones, and hides, primarily used in the production of e-jiao, a traditional Chinese product. A Chinese company has initiated operations, marking a significant step in this unconventional export sector.

During a National Assembly Standing Committee on Food Security meeting, officials disclosed that China has signed an agreement with Pakistan for the procurement of donkey carcass parts. When Committee Chairman Rana Muhammad Hayat questioned why live donkeys were not being exported instead, officials explained that logistical challenges made processed by-products a more feasible option.

Pakistan’s donkey population stands at approximately 5.9 million, with China serving as a key market where donkey meat is consumed, and hides are used for e-jiao production.

What is E-Jiao?

E-jiao is a gelatin extracted from donkey hides, widely used in Chinese medicine, food, and beauty products. Many Chinese consumers believe it improves blood circulation, strengthens the immune system, and prevents diseases.

The e-jiao industry has grown significantly over the past decade. From 2013 to 2016, its annual production increased from 3,200 to 5,600 tonnes, with a yearly growth rate exceeding 20%. Between 2016 and 2021, e-jiao production surged by 160%, driven by China’s expanding middle class and aging population. Over the past decade, its price has soared 30 times, from 100 yuan per 500 grams to 2,986 yuan ($420).