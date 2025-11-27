Pakistan’s First Centre of Excellence in Gaming and Animation Launches its Inaugural Startup Cohort

November 27, 2025: Pakistan’s gaming and animation ecosystem enters a transformative phase as the Centre of Excellence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA), backed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) through Ignite, rolls out its first incubation program across the country. The long-awaited program brings together emerging startups inside a state-of-the-art facility equipped to support high-quality game and animation production.

Over twenty startups from Karachi and Lahore centers of Cohort 1 of CEGA, now have access to dedicated labs, high-end workstations, virtual machines, and specialized rendering studios, enabling them to focus on developing market-ready projects from day one.

CEGA’s Excellence centers set itself apart by offering mentorships from industry veterans, gaming & animation experts, local and global leaderships. The program also provides direct pathways to funding and publishing partnerships, connecting founders with local and international investors & Gaming publishers to secure capital and distribution for their projects.

Powered by HUM Network Limited and Ignite National Technology Fund, operating under the MoITT, CEGA stands as Pakistan’s first specialized creative tech incubator focused on building studio capacity and strengthening the country’s creative Gaming & Animation landscape.

“CEGA is a platform where Pakistani creators can dream big and achieve even bigger. Our goal is to help these startups reach global standards while preserving their unique storytelling voice,” said Islam Ahmed Khan, Head of Business Organization and Development at Hum Network Limited, CEGA’s Lead Partner.

Ignite’s flagship program aims to create dedicated incubation centers across Karachi and Lahore, offering free training labs, co-working spaces, rendering labs, and thriving community centers built to empower the gaming and animation community. By investing in gaming and animation, Ignite aims to support a sector with huge potential for both economic growth and international recognition.

Khawar Naeem, Project Director at CEGA, said, “Our mission is to lay the foundation for Pakistan’s next generation of game and animation creators. This onboarding marks the start of a journey focused on our cutting-edge facility and further strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the global gaming and animation industry.”

Community-building is central to CEGA’s approach. Cohort members will participate in monthly meetups, industry roundtables, playtesting evenings, and masterclasses, fostering collaboration and helping shape a thriving ecosystem for Pakistani game creators.

The launch of CEGA’s first incubation cycle marks a significant step in positioning Pakistan on the global gaming and animation map, paving the way for long-term creative and technical growth driven by local talent.