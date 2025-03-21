ISLAMABAD, March 21, 2025: Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), Ali Pervaiz Malik, on Friday briefed foreign ambassadors on the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) and invited delegates from their respective countries to explore Pakistan’s vast mineral resources and investment opportunities. He encouraged foreign countries to participate in this transformative dialogue shaping the future of Pakistan’s minerals sector.

Scheduled to take place on April 8-9, 2025, at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, the forum will bring together global ministers, leading corporations, investors, policymakers, and industry experts to explore Pakistan’s mineral potential.

Addressing an event held at Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Headquarters, the Federal Minister emphasized Pakistan’s immense mineral wealth, including one of the world’s largest copper and gold reserves. He said that PMIF25 will serve as a gateway for international investors to explore Pakistan’s evolving mining landscape, gain insights into government policy reforms, and explore large-scale mining potential.

Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, China, the United States of America (USA), Canada, Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Morocco, Kenya, the Czech Republic, and Indonesia were invited to the briefing session.

PMIF25 is a premier platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s minerals sector. This landmark event will showcase the country’s immense unexplored mineral wealth through two distinct areas to explore during the conference. Firstly, the strategic conference will highlight key panel discussions such as ‘Driving Responsible Growth in the Mining Development’, as well as the exhibition of Pakistan’s leading mining resources and technologies.

The event will also showcase Pakistan’s recent policy reforms and the introduction of the National Mineral Harmonization Framework, institutional capacity building, and its commitment to sustainable energy transitions. Participants will gain firsthand insights into the country’s strategic vision for developing its minerals sector, reinforcing its position as an attractive investment destination.