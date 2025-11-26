Karachi : Social entrepreneur, digital marketer and e-commerce expert Hunaen Zia has said that Pakistan’s e-commerce market has shown remarkable growth in 2025, reaching a total value of $10.42 billion. The figure marks a significant rise from $7.7 billion in 2024, according to the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) July 2025 report.

Zia attributed this expansion to Pakistan’s large youth population, increasing access to smartphones, a rise in digital payment adoption, and improvements in online delivery infrastructure. These factors, he said, have positioned Pakistan among the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the region.

He noted that electronics remain the largest segment of online sales in the country, followed by fashion and beauty products.

According to the ADB report, Pakistan’s e-commerce market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory and could reach $12 billion by 2027, with an estimated annual growth rate of 17 percent.

However, Zia emphasized that the sector still faces several challenges, including declining consumer purchasing power, heavy reliance on cash-on-delivery, risks of online fraud, cyber-security concerns, and uncertainty in government policies.

He added that if Pakistan strengthens its digital infrastructure, improves online payment systems, and enforces stronger consumer-protection laws, the country has the potential to emerge as South Asia’s strongest digital economy.