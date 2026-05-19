Haroon Latif has become the first Pakistani to serve as President of the Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE), marking a major milestone for Pakistan in the field of reproductive medicine.

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Dr. Latif also presided over the prestigious ASPIRE 2026 Congress in Beijing this week, becoming the first Pakistani to lead the organization’s international congress.

ASPIRE Represents Major Global IVF Network

ASPIRE is considered one of the leading professional societies for reproductive medicine in the Asia-Pacific region.

The organization covers a vast geographical area, including Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, China, Japan, South and Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Russia.

The region represents more than half of the world’s population and contributes significantly to global IVF and reproductive healthcare activity.

ASPIRE 2026 Congress Draws Thousands of Delegates

The ASPIRE 2026 Congress marked the organization’s 20th international meeting and attracted more than 3,000 delegates from 60 countries across five continents.

The congress was held under the theme “Journeying the Silk Road of Reproductive Care.”

Medical experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals gathered to discuss advancements in fertility treatment, reproductive medicine, and scientific innovation.

Youngest-Ever President in ASPIRE History

Dr. Haroon Latif also became the youngest president in ASPIRE’s history.

According to organizers, he earned the distinction after more than a decade of continuous service on the organization’s board.

His appointment highlights Pakistan’s growing presence in international medical and scientific communities.

Achievement Highlights Pakistan’s Reproductive Medicine Sector

Officials stated that the milestone reflects the commitment of LIFE IVF Centre and Hameed Latif Hospital to advancing world-class reproductive healthcare and scientific innovation in Pakistan.

The achievement was described as an important moment for Pakistan’s healthcare sector and a source of pride for the country’s medical community.