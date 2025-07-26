Advertisements

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has achieved another milestone in global science competitions, as Daniyal Shahzad Hamid secured a Bronze Medal at the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in France from July 17 to 25, 2025.

A student of The Science School, T Chowk, GT Road, Rawat, Islamabad, Daniyal’s win adds to Pakistan’s growing reputation in international scientific competitions.

The Pakistani contingent delivered an impressive overall performance:

Muhammad Bilal from Sundar STEM School, Lahore, received an Honorable Mention.

Eiman Fatima from Fazaia Inter College, PAF Base Nur Khan, Rawalpindi, was awarded the prestigious Thales Solidarity IPhO Award, which includes a €5,000 educational grant and a one-year mentorship program aimed at promoting diversity in science and technology.

The team represented Pakistan under the STEM Careers Program, a joint initiative by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS). Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Shahid Qamar and Dr. Muhammad Irfan from PIEAS, the students underwent extensive training before competing internationally.

PIEAS, operating under the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), has been organizing the National Science Talent Contest (NSTC) annually, preparing students for International Science Olympiads (ISOs) in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. NSTC evolved from the National Physics Talent Contest (NPTC), initiated in 1995.

Each year, students from 19 cities across Pakistan are selected through competitive screening and trained at specialized institutes:

PIEAS (Physics)

NIBGE-C (Biology)

HEJ Research Institute, Karachi (Chemistry)

COMSATS Lahore (Mathematics)

Since its debut at IPhO in 2001, Pakistan has sent over 365 students to various International Olympiads, earning 139 medals. Over 240 training camps have been conducted, benefiting around 4,500 students under the STEM Careers program.

This year’s success underscores Pakistan’s dedication to nurturing scientific talent and empowering youth through global educational platforms.