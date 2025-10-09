The sacrifices of the martyrs are a bright chapter in national history and will always be remembered, says PML-N leader.

Lahore : Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Asghar Majeed of Gajumta has said that the brave sons of the Pakistan Army made the nation proud by sacrificing their lives while fighting against seditionist India. Their eternal sacrifices are a bright chapter in national history that can never be forgotten. He said that the Pakistani armed forces are not only the guarantor of the country’s defense but also a symbol of national unity, peace and stability. We stood with our brave troops yesterday, we are still side by side today, and we will continue to stand together as a leaden wall in the future. Asghar Majeed said that the PML-N government always played a role alongside the Pakistani armed forces to eliminate terrorism, as a result of which the terrorist network was completely destroyed in the past. However, it is regrettable that the previous government, by adopting a soft approach, provided an opportunity for terrorists to regroup, the serious consequences of which the nation is suffering today. Paying tribute to the great sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and the determination and courage of the martyrs in the war against terrorism, he said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave soldiers. The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain, their sacrifices will always live on in the hearts of the nation.

