ISLAMABAD — Pakistanis are set to enjoy a rare four-day holiday next week, as two significant events coincide with the weekend, creating an extended break in mid-August.

The holiday stretch will begin on Thursday, August 14, when the nation celebrates its 78th Independence Day, a national public holiday. The following day, Friday, August 15, marks Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), commemorating his martyrdom.

While Chehlum is not officially listed as a federal public holiday this year, it is expected to be declared a holiday in several key cities, including Karachi and Rawalpindi, as per past practices. This would effectively lead to a continuous four-day break from Thursday through Sunday (August 14–17), giving citizens a much-anticipated respite.

With both Independence Day festivities and religious observances lined up, authorities have been instructed to bolster security across the country. Special arrangements are being made to safeguard processions, religious gatherings, and public events associated with both occasions.

Citizens, especially in urban areas, are advised to monitor local government announcements regarding public closures, traffic advisories, and security protocols during this period of heightened activity.

This extended break is also expected to stimulate domestic travel, shopping activity, and boost local tourism, as families look forward to a time of both reflection and national celebration.