Pakistani entrepreneurs established over 8,000 new companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2024, making them the second-largest nationality in terms of new business registrations.

According to reports, a total of 47,000 Pakistani businesses are currently registered in the UAE. The highest number of new companies were set up by Indian nationals, with 16,500 registrations under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Other notable business registrations in the UAE in 2024 include:

Egyptians: 5,300 new companies

British citizens: 2,600 new companies

Iraqis: 1,718 new companies

Turkish nationals: 1,314 new companies

Pakistani Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, highlighted the growing presence of Pakistani investors in the region. He emphasized that increased Pakistani business activity in Dubai is beneficial for both nations, as it will boost remittances to Pakistan and strengthen economic ties.