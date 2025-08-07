Advertisements

Pakistanis may enjoy four consecutive holidays next week, as the national Independence Day coincides with the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (may peace be upon him).”

According to reports, a nationwide public holiday will be observed on August 14 for Independence Day. The day is celebrated every year with fervor and enthusiasm. The government has announced an extensive program across the country, including flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, parades, and tributes to the heroes of the freedom movement.

Advertisements

Although Chehlum on August 15 is not listed as a public holiday in the federal calendar, a local holiday may be declared at the provincial level.

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (may Allah be pleased with him) will be observed on August 15 with religious reverence and respect. Majalis, mourning processions, and other religious gatherings will be held across the country to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

In this scenario, holidays from August 14 to 17 (Thursday to Sunday) may be combined. Last year as well, local holidays were declared in Karachi and Rawalpindi on the occasion of Chehlum.

Following the two main holidays, the weekend holidays on August 16 (Saturday) and August 17 (Sunday) will allow students, teachers, and employees across Pakistan to enjoy a continuous four-day break.