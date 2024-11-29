Internet users in several major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, and Mansehra, have been experiencing extremely slow internet speeds for the past five days.

Complaints started pouring in on November 24, with users struggling to access social media platforms like WhatsApp and facing difficulties with online businesses and content delivery.

The situation slightly improved on November 26 and 27, but unfortunately, internet speeds slowed down again. This has not only affected personal users but also severely impacted freelancers, online businesses, and media houses, ultimately affecting the country’s economy.

It’s worth noting that the Ministry of Interior had announced possible partial shutdowns of internet and mobile services in Islamabad due to PTI protests on November 23. However, the exact cause of the slow internet speeds is still unclear.

If you’re experiencing slow internet speeds, you can check your internet service provider’s speed using online tools like PTCL Speed Test or other speed test services.