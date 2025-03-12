BANGKOK – Pakistani travelers can now apply for Thailand’s electronic visa (e-visa), streamlining the application process and removing the need for in-person visits to the embassy.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Pakistan has officially launched the e-visa system, making it more convenient for citizens to apply online. Once submitted, applicants can expect a decision within 14 working days.

Thailand E-Visa 2025: Key Details

Travelers must carry a printed copy of their e-visa when boarding their flight. To apply, they must provide authentic documents such as airline tickets, hotel reservations, and proof of residence in Pakistan, including rent agreements, utility bills, or immigration stamps. Additionally, applicants must remain in Pakistan throughout the e-visa application process.

Pakistani citizens can apply through the official portal: https://www.thaievisa.go.th. The embassy has specified that four visa categories are available: Tourist, Non-Immigrant, Transit, and Diplomatic/Official visas. A single account can be used to submit applications for oneself and family members, with a maximum of 10 applications allowed at one time.

Application Process

Applicants need to:

Fill out the online visa form and select the relevant visa category. Upload required documents, including a scanned copy of the passport’s biodata page and a recent passport-size photograph (JPG/JPEG format, max size 3MB). Pay the visa fee, which must be done offline at the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad. Payment timings are from 09:30 AM – 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM on regular working days, while during Ramadan, the timings are adjusted to 09:30 AM – 2:30 PM (Monday-Thursday) and 09:30 AM – 12:30 PM (Friday).

Applicants can track their visa status by logging into their accounts on the e-visa website. Although applications can be withdrawn, the visa fee is non-refundable.

Once approved, the e-visa will be sent to the applicant’s registered email. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the e-visa, as digital versions on mobile devices will not be accepted.