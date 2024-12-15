Islamabad: Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH and distinguished Pakistani scientist, has been awarded the prestigious Sheikh Zayed International TCAM (Traditional Complemtary and Alternative Medicine) Award 2024 in the discipline of Traditional Herbal Medicine under the Academic category, says press note. This recognition comes in light of his extraordinary and distinguished academic achievements in the field of traditional and complementary medicine.The Sheikh Zayed International Award for Traditional and Complementary Medicine is the first global award of its kind, recognizing excellence across all specialties in this field. The award ceremony took place at the Hotel Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The honour was conferred by distinguished chief guests, including Tariq Al Haidan, former Foreign Ministry Member; Dr. Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, and Prof. Wang Jingui, President of the First Teaching Hospital of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. Prof. Choudhary’s groundbreaking contributions to herbal medicine and academic excellence have brought global recognition to his work. This award not only acknowledges his individual accomplishments but also highlights the growing importance of traditional medicine in modern healthcare.

