Karachi – July 8, 2025: The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) experienced a slight dip against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market today, closing at PKR 284.36 per USD, a 14 paisa or 0.05% decline from the previous day’s closing rate of PKR 284.22. Throughout the trading day, the rupee fluctuated, touching an intraday high (bid) of 284.8 and a low (ask) of 286.9.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the dollar at PKR 284.60 (buying) and PKR 286.80 (selling).

PKR Performance Against Major Currencies

Euro (EUR): Down by 71.50 paisa (0.21%) to 336.57, from 335.86

British Pound (GBP): Gained 95 paisa (0.25%) to 386.15, from 387.10

Swiss Franc (CHF): Lost 33.10 paisa (0.09%) to 359.44

Japanese Yen (JPY): Slight gain of 0.04 paisa (0.02%) to 1.9724, from 1.9728

Chinese Yuan (CNY): Declined by 2.20 paisa (0.06%) to 39.68

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Appreciated by 2.65 paisa (0.04%) to 75.75

UAE Dirham (AED): Gained 2.45 paisa (0.03%) to 77.34

Year-to-Date Overview

Fiscal Year 2024–25: The rupee has weakened by 10.27 paisa (0.04%) against the USD

Since January 2025: The PKR has declined by Rs. 5.70 (2.00%)

Money Market Update

The 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer Rates (KIBOR) saw a minor dip of 2 basis points, settling at:

Bid Rate: 10.78%

Offer Rate: 11.03%

About the USD and PKR

The US Dollar (USD) remains the world’s dominant reserve and trading currency, used in global financial markets and transactions. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued and regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, is primarily used for local transactions and is subject to market-driven exchange rate fluctuations.