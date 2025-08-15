Mahnoor Cheema, a British student of Pakistani origin, has made global history by securing 24 A grades in her A-Level examinations — the highest ever achieved by any student worldwide.

Her exceptional accomplishment has earned her admission to Exeter College at the University of Oxford, where she will begin her medicine degree in October. Calling the opportunity “a dream come true,” Mahnoor expressed excitement about starting the next phase of her academic journey.

Advertisements

Her father, Barrister Usman Cheema, praised her dedication and passion, noting that this achievement not only breaks four world records but also inspires students across the globe.

This isn’t Mahnoor’s first academic milestone. In 2023, she set a remarkable record by passing 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level — a feat unmatched both in the UK and internationally. She achieved 17 A* grades as a private candidate in Year 10 and later added 17 more subjects, bringing her total to 34.

Her success comes as A-level results were announced across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, where the proportion of top grades (A or A*) has risen to 28.3%, according to the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). However, exam boards caution that regional disparities in performance continue to grow.