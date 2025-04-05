Pakistani author Alishba Khan Barech has been awarded the title of “Young Woman of the Year” at the Women Changing the World Awards 2025, according to a press release issued on Friday.

This globally recognized award honors exceptional women who are making a difference in fields such as business, education, leadership, innovation, sustainability, and technology. The initiative aims to elevate women’s voices and inspire global change.

Alishba was announced as a finalist last month, a moment that sparked nationwide pride and admiration in Pakistan. On April 3, she was officially declared the winner during a grand ceremony held at the Park Hyatt London River Thames.

She received the prestigious honor from Dr. Tererai Trent, a renowned Zimbabwean-American scholar, and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Known for challenging dominant narratives through her writing, especially those related to Balochistan, Alishba has gained recognition as Pakistan’s youngest novelist and memoirist—penning her first novel at 11, a memoir at 14, and self-publishing a book by 16.

Beyond literature, she actively engages in advocacy, serving as a UNICEF Pakistan youth ambassador focusing on mental health and polio eradication. She also advises Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as part of the National Youth Council, and serves as a youth ambassador for the Quetta Gladiators cricket team. Notably, she is the first female Pashtun from Balochistan to win a merit scholarship to the prestigious John Locke Summer University.

In her acceptance speech, Alishba said, “My mission has always been to rewrite the narratives that define us,” dedicating the award to her parents, teachers, Balochistan, and the people of Pakistan.