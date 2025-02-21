Pakistani novelist Alishba Khan Barech has been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious 2025 Women Changing the World Awards, according to a press release issued on Friday.

The Women Changing the World Awards is an international initiative that honors women making a significant impact across various fields, including business, sustainability, leadership, health, education, innovation, and technology. The awards, presented by Zimbabwean-American Dr. Tererai Trent, aim to empower women worldwide to pursue their dreams and drive positive change.

Among 751 nominees, Barech has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Young Woman of the Year Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to literature, advocacy, and youth empowerment. The awards celebrate women who are shaping a better future and inspiring others to take action.

“These remarkable women are here to awaken hearts, rekindle dreams, and inspire global unity for a brighter future. The rise of women marks a new awakening for all,” Dr. Trent stated.

Hailing from Nushki, Balochistan, Barech aspires to redefine narratives associated with militancy in her hometown. She holds the distinction of being Pakistan’s youngest self-published author, having written her first novel at just 11 years old and beginning her memoir at 14.

Her work extends beyond literature, as she has served as a Unicef Pakistan ambassador for polio eradication, a youth advocate for mental health in Unicef’s On My Mind campaign, and a youth ambassador for the Quetta Gladiators.

Currently, she is a youth advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a member of the National Youth Council. She was also recognized as a Trailblazer Author by Unicef’s Girl of the Day campaign. Additionally, she is the first female Pashtun from Balochistan to receive a merit scholarship and secure admission to the John Locke Summer University 2024.

As the prime minister’s youth advisor, Barech works to bridge the gap between marginalized communities and policymakers, ensuring that young voices are heard and acted upon. She has been actively highlighting issues such as the media blackout in Balochistan.

“I want to challenge biases, uplift unheard voices, and drive meaningful change. When no path exists, I don’t wait—I create one,” she stated. The press release emphasized her commitment to reshaping narratives and continuing her impactful work in the future.