Tokyo, Japan — Pakistan’s rapidly emerging fruit juice brand Fruit Nation, produced by Iftekhar Ahmed & Company (IAC), has achieved a significant milestone by officially entering the Japanese market. The company has begun exporting its fruit juice products to Japan after successfully meeting the country’s stringent quality and safety standards.

The products are now available at National Azabu, one of Tokyo’s most renowned international supermarkets known for offering premium imported goods.

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A launch ceremony introducing Fruit Nation to Japanese consumers was held at National Azabu in Tokyo. The event was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Abdul Hameed, Trade and Investment Counsellor Madiha Ali, Director Sales and Marketing of Iftekhar Ahmed & Company Waheed Ahmed, Managing Director of Washin Trading Mian Ramzan Siddiq, Director of National Azabu Kunio Fukumura, along with prominent Japanese business leaders.

Speaking at the event, Waheed Ahmed highlighted that IAC is the only juice company in Pakistan with a fully integrated value chain that meets international standards — from orchards and fruit sourcing to processing, packaging, and cold-chain storage.

“Our juice brands have reached 16 international markets within just 26 months of their launch. Introducing Pakistani juices to the Japanese market is a matter of great pride and demonstrates that Pakistan’s industry is capable of competing with leading global brands in high-standard markets,” he said.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Abdul Hameed described the development as an important milestone for Pakistan’s food and beverage sector.

“This achievement reflects the growing capability of Pakistan’s manufacturing industry to meet international quality benchmarks and will encourage other Pakistani products to establish their presence in high-standard global markets,” he said.

Kunio Fukumura, Director of National Azabu, noted that the variety, quality, and innovative packaging of Fruit Nation juices are highly appealing to Japanese consumers.

“The Japanese market places strong emphasis on quality, and these brands from IAC have the potential to meet the expectations of our customers,” he said.

IAC’s juice products are currently exported to 16 international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, China, Bahrain, Maldives, Iran, South Africa, Trinidad & Tobago, St Lucia, Dominica, Barbados, and Timor-Leste, in addition to Japan.

The company also offers select juice varieties with no added sugar. All Fruit Nation juices and nectars are produced without preservatives, using natural fruit pulp and advanced processing standards to ensure premium quality for international consumers.

The launch in Japan marks another step forward in expanding Pakistan’s presence in the global food and beverage industry while strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and Japan.