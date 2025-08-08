Advertisements

LAHORE: Pakistani security forces have shot down an Indian surveillance drone after it was detected flying within Pakistani airspace near the Manawan area, on the outskirts of Lahore, police officials reported.

Upon spotting the unauthorized aerial object, security personnel responded swiftly and successfully neutralized the drone before it could exit the area. Preliminary findings suggest the drone was intended for surveillance, as no weapons or explosives were found onboard.

The drone has since been handed over to intelligence agencies for technical analysis to determine its origin, flight path, and operational intent.

This latest airspace violation has once again heightened concerns regarding border security and regional tensions. Officials have called for increased vigilance and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalations.

Background Context

The incident follows recent tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated in May 2025 after India accused Pakistan of involvement in an attack on tourists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir—an allegation Islamabad strongly denied, calling for an independent international investigation.

In response to India’s military actions, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyanun Marsoos,” during which its armed forces reportedly shot down six Indian fighter jets and dozens of drones.

The conflict was eventually de-escalated following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose diplomatic efforts earned praise from Pakistan, which even nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.