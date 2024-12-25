Pakistani footballer Zahmena Malik continues to shine on the international stage, having signed with Lakatamia FC, a first-division club in Cyprus.

Previously an attacking midfielder for London Seaward, Malik made her mark on the global football scene by delivering a memorable assist during her Pakistan Women’s debut in 2023, in a historic match against Comoros held in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, she joined Al Hmmah FC, a Saudi first-division club competing in the second tier of Saudi Arabian women’s football.

The 23-year-old British-Pakistani player has so far earned 12 caps for Pakistan’s national team, scoring two goals.

Her move to Cyprus places her in one of Europe’s competitive footballing landscapes, providing a platform to elevate her skills and proudly represent Pakistan on the global stage.