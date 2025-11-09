Karachi : The ninth day of the World Culture Festival 2025 was filled with vibrant activities, including dance workshops, film screenings, and theatrical performances. The highlight of the day was the screening of the Pakistani feature film “Love Guru”, which added charm and excitement to the ongoing festival.

President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, while speaking to the participants, said, “Culture holds the power to define a nation’s identity. Many countries attempt to tarnish Pakistan’s image, but we have outstanding artists, creators, singers, and actors who are portraying the true, positive face of our country to the world. We warmly welcome all international guests who have arrived in Pakistan. Our themes this year are peace and environment, and through culture, we are promoting soft diplomacy.”

The day began with an energetic dance workshop by the Colombian dance group Cayena Colfolk, where the performers introduced participants to traditional Colombian dance styles. People of all ages—children, youth, and elders enthusiastically took part in the training session.

Later, the screening of the Pakistani romantic comedy film “Love Guru”, directed by Nadeem Baig and produced by Irfan Malik , drew a large audience. The hall was packed with enthusiastic film lovers who thoroughly enjoyed the performance. On behalf of the Arts Council, President Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented a bouquet to director Nadeem Baig. During a special discussion session following the screening, Director Nadeem Baig praised the Arts Council and its team for organizing the World Culture Festival, calling the film screening initiative “a highly encouraging step.”He added, to make a story relatable, its characters must evolve gradually. Apart from Netflix, Pakistan needs to develop its own streaming platform to help our film industry progress.”

In the evening, American artist and director Gillan Rhodes presented a mysterious and thought-provoking theatre play titled “Searching for Pierrot”. The play portrayed the imaginative world of Bohemian Paris, where pantomimes rule and the hidden sorrows behind apparent joy are revealed. The performance featured powerful acting, masterful use of lighting, and symbolic storytelling that captivated the audience. Spectators praised the play and gave a standing ovation to the American performer for her remarkable presentation. The World Culture Festival 2025 continues to bring together diverse cultures, celebrating art, peace, and creativity under one roof at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.