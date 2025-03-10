Saudi Airlines has honored Dr. Rizwana Nadeem with a certificate of appreciation for her exemplary service during an in-flight medical emergency.

During a flight to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, a female passenger became critically ill. Responding to an announcement made by the pilot, Dr. Rizwana, the only doctor on board and a resident of Hala, Matiari, stepped forward to provide urgent medical assistance.

Her swift and compassionate efforts significantly improved the passenger’s condition.

Both the patient’s family and the flight’s captain expressed profound gratitude for Dr. Rizwana’s life-saving actions.

In recognition of her quick thinking and dedication, Saudi Airlines formally acknowledged her humanitarian spirit by awarding her this token of appreciation.