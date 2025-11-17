KARACHI: A vibrant fashion show was held at the Pakistan American Cultural Center (PACC),

organized in collaboration with Grace Cargo Courier, to spotlight the burgeoning talent within

Pakistan's fashion industry.

The event drew a significant crowd from the city's fashion and business circles. Sardar Taimoor

Durrani, Commissioner of the Federal Board of Revenue, Karachi, was the chief guest for the

occasion.

The show featured an impressive lineup of 30 designers, 20 makeup artists, and 20 models,

who collectively presented a diverse collection of traditional and contemporary wear.

In his address, the chief guest, Taimoor Durrani, praised the exceptional skill of Pakistani

fashion designers. "Pakistani fashion designers are immensely talented, and their designed

attire is appreciated all over the world," he stated. He further emphasized that the fashion

industry holds significant growth potential and urged the youth to focus on this field for

promising career opportunities.

The event was also attended by prominent figures including Jilani Yusuf, Chairman of the PACC

Cultural Committee, M. Aslam Khan, Founder and President of Grace Cargo Courier, Anita Khan,

Head of the Design Department, Nusrat, Chairman of the Marketing Committee, and Khalida

Khan, Secretary of the Women's Chamber of Commerce.

Anita Khan, the event organizer, highlighted the global reach of Pakistani fashion. "The fashion

industry is a vast field. Pakistani fashion designers are making their mark worldwide with their

capabilities," she said. She pledged continued efforts to promote the work of Pakistani

designers on international platforms.

Jilani Yusuf, Chairman of the PACC Cultural Committee, informed the audience about PACC's

ongoing initiatives. "The Pakistan American Cultural Center is already conducting design classes.

Besides this, we are working in the fields of makeup, music, fashion, and other sectors," he said.

He expressed confidence that the youth trained at the center would go on to bring laurels to

the country in their respective fields.

M. Aslam Khan of Grace Cargo Courier reiterated his company's commitment to supporting the

arts. "We have always tried to cooperate in organizing such events. Our support for such

fashion shows will continue in the future as well," he assured.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participating beauticians,

models, and designers, while a commemorative shield was presented to the chief guest.

Advertisements