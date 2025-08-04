Advertisements

Karachi – August 04, 2025 : A 21-member delegation of Pakistani students recently participated in the Istanbul University Model United Nations (IUMUN), Türkiye’s largest public speaking competition. Held from 16th to 18th July 2025, the delegation included students from Bay View Academy, Karachi Grammar School, Lahore Grammar School, Nixor College, and The Cedar School.

The Pakistani delegation won awards in 4 out of the 8 committees at the conference. Two students, Ahmed Naseem Kharal and Yahya Jamali, won Outstanding Diplomacy Awards, and three students, Ayla Tariq, Muntaha Kamran, and Waniya Umair, received Honorable Mentions in their respective categories.

The competition hosted over 700 students from more than 19 countries, in addition to students from Turkey.The team from Pakistan consisted of some of the youngest students at the conference, competing against college and university-level students. The competition consisted of three days of intense debate across 10 debate committees.

Hosted by the Istanbul University, established in 1453, it is one of the largest public speaking moots in Europe. Boasting 57 disciplines, 10,000 students from over 143 different countries, the university has had many notable alumni, including former Turkish President Mr. Abdullah Gul, and former Turkish Foreign minister Mr. Taran Gunes.