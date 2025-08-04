Advertisements
US state of Florida : Pakistani cricket team fans Fatima Khan, Faraz Butt, Zamir Butt, Haroon Butt are celebrating Pakistan’s victory against West Indies in the T20 series in the US state of Florida.
